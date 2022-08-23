Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Sick sea lions spotted on Southern California beaches

Dozens of California sea lions appear poisoned from a naturally occurring toxin in algae

Associated Press
Dozens of sick sea lions have been spotted on a stretch of the Southern California coast this month.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute said that since Aug. 15 there have been numerous reports from beachgoers about sea lions that appear to have domoic acid poisoning, a naturally occurring toxin in algae, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.

Elevated levels of a naturally occurring toxin in algae may cause disorientation, agitation, seizures and more in marine mammals like the California sea lion. 

Elevated levels of a naturally occurring toxin in algae may cause disorientation, agitation, seizures and more in marine mammals like the California sea lion.  (Fox News)

Elevated levels of domoic acid can harm marine mammals and seabirds.

The institute rescues marine mammals in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Managing director Ruth Dover said sea lions can become disoriented and agitated, with symptoms such as head bobbing, foaming at the mouth, seizures and a loss of motor skills.

Dover said that taking a sick sea lion to the center can cause stress that worsens their condition, so in some cases in which symptoms appear mild they will leave the animal where it is, post signs and monitor it.