Shoplifting suspect shot by officer has 'significant damage'

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. – An attorney for a shoplifting suspect who was shot in April by a suburban St. Louis police officer says she has "significant damage to her internal organs."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the comments came Wednesday during a brief hearing for Ladue Officer Julia Crews. She's charged with second-degree assault for shooting Ashley Hall. The judge set the next hearing for July 3, but prosecutors likely will seek a grand jury indictment before then.

The shooting happened April 23 outside a grocery store in Ladue, one of Missouri's wealthiest communities. Crews told investigators she meant to use a stun gun to stop Hall from fleeing, but accidentally drew her gun.

Hall's lawyer, Bill Holland, said the 33-year-old mother of five "continues to recuperate at home with her family."

