Louisiana

Louisiana governor slams teacher who made students complain to his office about climate change

'My teacher says climate change is bad,' one student wrote to the governor

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, criticized a teacher and the education system after his office received submissions from students saying the educator required them to make complaints about issues such as climate change.

The governor shared screenshots of some of the submissions on Tuesday to the social media platform X.

"My teacher says climate change is bad , sorry to bother you," one submission said.

LOUISIANA SURGEON GENERAL WANTS TO 'DEPOLITICIZE MEDICINE' BY ENDING STATEWIDE MASS VACCINATIONS

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry addresses members of the House and Senate on opening day of a legislative special session, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry addresses members of the House and Senate on the opening day of a legislative special session, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

Another student wrote: "my teacher made me sent this to you it for a grade , add more vet for cat and dog . and stop make power plant because it hurt earth."

A third submission read: "idk my teacher is making me do this but I mean you need to fix the whole cancer ally thing."

The governor's office told WBRZ that the submissions were made by students of a teacher at West Side Montessori School in Hammond, Louisiana. It is unclear what subject or grade level the educator teaches.

Jeff Landry at CPAC Texas

Jeff Landry speaks at CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Landry wrote on X that the education system prioritizes indoctrination over education.

"As I stated in my inaugural address, our education system is too focused on indoctrination instead of education," Landry said.

DOCTOR WHO PRESCRIBED ABORTION PILL WON'T BE EXTRADITED TO LOUISIANA AS NY GOV HOCHUL REFUSES REQUEST

Jeff Landry stands

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry during a Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Look at the emails we received from students at a school in Hammond," he continued. "A teacher required students to email our office to complain about climate change."

The governor added: "It is NEVER the job of a teacher to push a political agenda. We are committed to bringing common sense education back to our classrooms!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish School System for comment.

