Shooting at Chicago train station leaves 3 teens, 1 woman injured

A 19-year-old was shot inside the IL station following a fight with another person

Associated Press
A teenager and two young men have been wounded during a shooting at a commuter train station on Chicago's South Side.

A 19-year-old was shot in his hand and leg after running inside the CTA Red Line station about 2:40 p.m. Sunday following a fight with another person, police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in his arm, while a 16-year-old was shot in his shoulder, arm and lower back.

CTA station

The CTA Red Line station at Grand Avenue and State Street is seen on Dec. 27, 2022, in Chicago. A shooting at a commuter train station in Chicago, Illinois, left three teenagers injured Sunday. Police believe two of the teen victims were not part of the initial fight that led to the shooting. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The 16-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital. The two younger gunshot victims were in the area when the shooting started and not believed to be part of the initial fight, police said.

A 44-year-old woman fell during the commotion and was hurt.

No arrests have been reported.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said any available security video from the station will be shared with police.