Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Shooting at off-campus party in Frostburg kills 1 student, injures 3 others

MD police have not announced any arrests or provide details on a motive

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 20-year-old man was killed and three college students were wounded in a shooting during a weekend party near a western Maryland university, officials said.

The gunfire broke out at a student rental property near Frostburg State University early Sunday morning, the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said in a news release. It did not provide details on a possible cause for the shooting and officials have not announced any arrests.

Alexander Ramon Redondo of Westernport died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said, adding that he was not enrolled at Frostburg State.

BALTIMORE’S ‘CRAZY’ CRIME SURGE TAKES TOLL AS LONGTIME LOCAL BUSINESS FORCED TO CLOSE: ‘NOT SAFE’

Fox News Maryland Fox News

A shooting at an off-campus party in Frostburg killed one student and wounded three others.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two female students were hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking an update on their condition.

A male student went to a hospital Sunday afternoon to treat a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Officers from both the Frostburg Police and Frostburg State University Police had responded to the report of a shooting at the East College Avenue.