Washington DC
Published

4-year-old walks into DC hospital with gunshot wound, police say

Police have not said what led up to shooting, or any suspects involved

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A 4-year-old girl walked into a Washington, D.C., hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday, police say.

The girl was breathing and conscious at the time of her arrival at the medical facility, but police have not released any further updates on the child's condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on the southeast side of the city.  (Google Earth)

Police have not provided local TV station FOX 5 or Fox News Digital details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspects involved.

The incident remains under investigation.