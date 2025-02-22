Expand / Collapse search
Shooting at Air Force base gate leaves airman dead after off-base pursuit

A second airman was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries

Brie Stimson
A shooting just outside Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico left one airman dead and another hospitalized early Saturday morning, the Air Force said. 

Members of the 377th Security Forces Squadron responded to an incident at the Albuquerque base’s Truman Gate around 2 a.m. Saturday. 

The airman was found dead at the scene, the Air Force said. 

The second wounded airman was shot in the hand and has been released from the hospital, the Air Force said in the release. 

USS HARRY S. TRUMAN COMMANDING OFFICER RELIEVED AFTER COLLISION WITH MERCHANT SHIP NEAR SUEZ CANAL

shooting scene

Police respond to a deadly shooting at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M., early Saturday.  (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

In an update, the Air Force said an incident led to an off-base pursuit that resulted in the shooting. 

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating the shooting along with the FBI and Albuquerque Police Department.

The Air Force added that there is no threat to the public.

Police at shooting scene

Police respond to a deadly shooting at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M., early Saturday. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The military did not reveal the identity of the shooter or say if anyone is in custody. 

Albuquerque police aren’t searching for any more suspects, police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told the Associated Press.

Truman Gate at Kirtland Air Force Base

Members of the 377th Security Forces Squadron responded to an incident at the Albuquerque base’s Truman gate around 2 a.m. Saturday morning that left the airman dead.  (U.S. Air Force)

The Air Force said that the shooting was not an attack by an outsider or related to terrorism. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kirtland Air Force Base and Albuquerque police for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 