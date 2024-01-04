Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Shooter who killed NJ imam still on the loose, $25K reward offered for arrest

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot multiple times outside a Newark mosque in an incident that has shocked the local Muslim community

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
The shooter who gunned down a New Jersey imam on Wednesday is still on the loose and law enforcement is offering a $25,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot multiple times at the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in an incident that shocked the local Muslim community.

Sharif was transported to University Hospital where he died just after 2:20 p.m., Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE BRAINSTORMING ANTI-ISLAMOPHOBIA PROGRAM AMID WARNINGS AGAINST SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

A collage of Imam Hassan Sharif, left, who was fatally shot, and police and police motorcycles outside a mosque in Newark

Imam Hassan Sharif, who was fatally shot, and police outside the mosque in Newark where the shooting occurred. The Essex County Sheriff's Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the shooter which will lead to an arrest.  (Masjid Muhammad-Newark/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images | Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

RLS Media, citing local sources, reported that the imam was preparing to engage in the Fajr prayer, the first of the five daily prayers in Islam, when the attack occurred. A shooter approached him and opened fire. It is unclear if anyone was inside the mosque at the time of the shooting.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is now offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the fatal shooting, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura has announced.

Fontoura did not provide a description of the suspect, or suspects, wanted for the slaying. 

Hassan Sharif

Imam Hassan Sharif speaking during an event at Masjid Muhammed-Newark in 2023. Sharif was fatally shot outside the mosque on Wednesday, shocking the local Muslim community.

IMAM STABBED DURING PRAYERS AT NEW JERSEY OMAR MOSQUE: REPORTS

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen said "every lead will be investigated to bring the perpetrator to justice."

The deadly shooting has rocked the local Muslim community, although officials say they do not believe the incident was motivated by bias or domestic terrorism.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has called for those responsible to turn themselves in. 

Newark mosque

A police vehicle outside the mosque in Newark yesterday following the fatal shooting of Imam Hassan Sharif. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Imam Hassan was a beacon of leadership and excellence," Dina Sayedahmed, a spokesperson for CAIR-NJ, said in a statement.

"We are devastated at the news of his killing. We are praying for the imam, his family and loved ones, and his congregation and we ask everyone to do the same."

"While the perpetrator’s motive remains unknown and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious, especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry."

Sen Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker wrote on X Wednesday that he was "heartbroken" by the shooting death of Sharif. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., wrote on X Wednesday that he was "heartbroken" by the shooting death of Sharif.

"I am closely following updates as Newark and county police investigate and I’m hopeful justice will be served swiftly," Booker wrote. "My heart is with the members of Masjid Muhammad and the entire NJ Muslim community."

Sharif worked as a transportation security officer at Newark Liberty International Airport for years alongside his duties at the mosque, according to the BBC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.