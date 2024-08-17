Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Shooter fires on JBSA-Lackland Air Force base, prompting exchange of gunfire

The incident took place at around 4:30 a.m., and it is unclear if there were any injuries or how many shooters were involved

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Security forces at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (JBSA) returned fire early Saturday on at least one drive-by suspect who is accused of firing upon the main gate at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex, a JBSA spokesperson tells Fox News Digital.

The officers were fired upon at around 4:30 a.m. by at least one suspect in a sedan and immediately returned fire. There were no injuries reported, and the gate was shut for a number of hours. 

It is unclear how many shooters were involved and how many times they fired upon the base. 

"There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat," spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said, noting that the suspect or suspects did not try to breach the gates.

Joint Base San Antonio

The exterior of Joint Base San Antonio in Texas. (Joint Base San Antonio/Facebook)

San Antonio police officers also arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation, Antosh said. 

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The JBSA-Chapman Training Annex entry gate was closed and reopened at around 9:30 a.m. local time. Drivers were advised to use an alternate gate located north of primary on Ray Ellison Boulevard.

