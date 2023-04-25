Expand / Collapse search
US Air Force service member found dead in San Antonio home, officials say

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland did not release the identity of the deceased U.S. Air Force service member

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A U.S. Air Force service member was found dead in their San Antonio home Monday morning, officials said. 

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas said San Antonio police officers discovered a deceased Air Force service member at an off-base residence just before 10:20 a.m. 

Joint Base San Antonio

The exterior of Joint Base San Antonio in Texas. (Joint Base San Antonio/Facebook)

The officers had been conducting a wellness check on the individual when they found the remains, JBSA-Lackland said. 

Officials are not releasing the individual’s name until after the next of kin has been notified. The service member’s death remains under investigation. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information. 

The service member’s death comes more than a month after a military service member was found dead in a vehicle parked outside the Pentagon. 

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said officers responded to a call for a welfare check when they found the body of the unidentified individual. 

Later that week, the U.S. military said it was investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years had struggled with homicide, suicide and sexual assault among its troops. 

