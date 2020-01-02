SUV drives off California cliff -- but neither vehicle nor occupants has been found, authorities say

A California motorist shared a shocking video appearing to show the moment another vehicle went off a cliff Monday along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, according to a report.

The footage, which was released by the county sheriff’s office, shows a dark-colored vehicle suddenly enter camera view before driving off the cliff without appearing to slow down, The Mercury News of San Jose reported.

Amazingly, the car becomes airborne momentarily before disappearing from view, the newspaper reported.



A witness heading south on the highway reported seeing an SUV traveling north speed off the cliff at approximately 11 a.m. Monday. A subsequent search by CalFire, the California Highway Patrol, the San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ensued for the vehicle and driver in water up to 40 feet deep.

Rescue workers did report finding tire tracks on the cliff and auto parts in the water, but were unable to determine if the parts were related to Monday’s crash, The Mercury News reported.



As of Wednesday afternoon, rescue workers were unable to find either the vehicle or any occupants.

In addition, search efforts were suspended Monday by a high surf advisory and had not resumed as of Wednesday afternoon, said Bert Diaz, a California Highway Patrol public information officer.

“The conditions are just too dangerous for them to continue a search,” he said Wednesday, “and that’s expected today and for the next couple days as well.”