Shocking video shows car flip twice down residential street, ending high-speed police chase in New York

A doorbell camera outside of a New York home captured the end of a high-speed police chase, showing a vehicle flipping over twice before crashing into a tree, a video shows.

Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano, 19, were inside the black SUV at the time of the incident and were later arrested, the Rochester Police Department said. The incident took place in a Rochester neighborhood Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., WHEC reported.

In the video, the black SUV is seen turning quickly onto the street when it hits a pedestrian vehicle, causing it to veer out of control and flip over.

The vehicle rolls down the street before it crashes into a tree and skids to a halt, the video appears to show.

The suspects are seen climbing out of a smashed windshield of the SUV, which was on its side, and appear to attempt to flee on foot before they were apprehended by the officers.

New York state troopers and RPD officers are seen approaching the vehicle with weapons drawn before they holster them to pursue the suspects, the video appears to show.

The officers tackle at least one of the suspects to the ground just as they exit the frame.

The suspects were later charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after a loaded firearm was found by the Rochester Police Department.

The video was initially uploaded to Reddit, where it went viral, the New York Post reported.

"It looked like a movie, like a scene from a movie," Sean Irizarry, a resident of the neighborhood, told local news outlet Rochester First.

"I heard some screeching, so I could hear the car accident, and I ran to the front of the driveway, and that's when I (saw) the car flip over right in front of the driveway," the resident added, per the report. "The police officers pulled up and they came out with their weapons drawn and so that made me want to — well, I just ran away."

The suspects were treated for minor injuries and were later transported to the Monroe County Jail, officials said.