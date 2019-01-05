Sheriff: Man killed wife, son, himself in Virginia house

Authorities in Virginia believe a man fatally shot his wife and their 12-year-old son before killing himself.

The Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office found three people dead inside a home Friday night. The Danville Register & Bee reports that investigators on Saturday identified the bodies as 44-year-old Jason Davis, 42-year-old Twana Rhodes Davis and their 12-year-old son.

Two other women were hospitalized after being shot. They have not been identified.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor says the boy's body was found in what appeared to be a bedroom. He says the two adults were found in the kitchen. The shooting took place in the town of Hurt, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Roanoke.

