Shark sightings plague beaches nationwide over the weekend

Sharks were spotted near beaches on both sides of the country over the weekend.

Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app recorded more than 20 sightings over the course of the past two days.

That number is in addition to the five separate detections of known sharks, including Luke, Cheerio, Ronald Tarentino Jr. and Kendel.

Ronald Tarentino Jr. was detected twice, at two buoys, one of which is close to Provincetown.

According to the app, Race Point Beach was closed to swimming for an hour following another shark sighting on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Los Angeles County lifeguards warned beachgoers of a 6- to-8-foot-long shark in the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach on Friday afternoon.

"The citing was confirmed by a Lifeguard and [two] surfers in the area. No signs of aggressive behavior were observed. Beachgoers [and] surfers in the area were notified of… shark sightings," the lifeguards said in a tweet.

"Baywatch Redondo has completed a search of the area with no findings. Lifeguards will remain on scene to monitor the situation," they said.

In Hawaii, swimmers have been alerted by shark warning signs on Oahu's North Shore, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The paper said the signs were posted following the sighting of a 6-foot-long "non-aggressive" shark.

Conservation efforts have led to a population rebound for sharks, as well as an increase in the seal population in New England waters.

Scientists also cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the increase in sightings.