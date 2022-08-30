Expand / Collapse search
Sharks
Published

Shark sightings plague beaches nationwide over the weekend

Sharks were spotted near California, Massachusetts, Hawaii beaches

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Sharks were spotted near beaches on both sides of the country over the weekend. 

Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app recorded more than 20 sightings over the course of the past two days. 

That number is in addition to the five separate detections of known sharks, including Luke, Cheerio, Ronald Tarentino Jr. and Kendel.

Ronald Tarentino Jr. was detected twice, at two buoys, one of which is close to Provincetown. 

AUSTRALIAN WHALE CAUGHT IN SHARK NETS RESCUED OFF GOLD COAST

Race Point Lighthouse stands near Race Point Beach on Cape Cod, April 15, 2019, near Provincetown, Massachusetts. 

Race Point Lighthouse stands near Race Point Beach on Cape Cod, April 15, 2019, near Provincetown, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the app, Race Point Beach was closed to swimming for an hour following another shark sighting on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Los Angeles County lifeguards warned beachgoers of a 6- to-8-foot-long shark in the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach on Friday afternoon. 

"The citing was confirmed by a Lifeguard and [two] surfers in the area. No signs of aggressive behavior were observed. Beachgoers [and] surfers in the area were notified of… shark sightings," the lifeguards said in a tweet. 

In an aerial view, people gather in the sand at Bruce's Beach on June 29, 2022, in Manhattan Beach, California. 

In an aerial view, people gather in the sand at Bruce's Beach on June 29, 2022, in Manhattan Beach, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SUMMER SHARK SIGHTINGS CONTINUE TO SPIKE ON EAST COAST

"Baywatch Redondo has completed a search of the area with no findings. Lifeguards will remain on scene to monitor the situation," they said. 

In Hawaii, swimmers have been alerted by shark warning signs on Oahu's North Shore, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. 

A view of a great white shark on a white shark research trip with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Aug. 3.

A view of a great white shark on a white shark research trip with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Aug. 3. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The paper said the signs were posted following the sighting of a 6-foot-long "non-aggressive" shark.

Conservation efforts have led to a population rebound for sharks, as well as an increase in the seal population in New England waters.

Scientists also cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the increase in sightings. 

