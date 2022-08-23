Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Summer shark sightings continue to spike on East Coast

Sharks have forced temporary beach closures

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Shark sightings off East Coast shores have continued to spike ahead of the Labor Day holiday. 

Off of Massachusetts Cape Cod beaches, there were eight confirmed sightings and four detections over the past two days, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. 

Web, Warren, Cow and Copy Cat were tracked at nearby buoys, with detections on Sunday at North Beach Island and Nauset public beach.

A tour boat is guided to a shark along Nauset Beach and Cape Cod National Seashore on Aug. 12, 2021, in Chatham, Massachusetts.

A tour boat is guided to a shark along Nauset Beach and Cape Cod National Seashore on Aug. 12, 2021, in Chatham, Massachusetts. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

MYRTLE BEACH SHARK ATTACKS: 2 BITTEN ON SAME DAY

Down the coast, two swimmers were bitten at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on Monday. 

A Pittsburgh woman, Karen Sites, needed hundreds of stitches on her arm. 

Crowds enjoy the beach on May 29, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Crowds enjoy the beach on May 29, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm," she told WPDE-TV.

MASSIVE HAMMERHEAD SHARK CHASES STINGRAYS AS SWIMMERS FLEE ALABAMA BEACH

Another individual suffered a bite to the leg

Previous shark attacks this summer have forced officials to temporarily close beaches.

A shark swims off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022.

A shark swims off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022. (Reuters/Sam Wolfe)

Still, shark attacks on humans are rare. 

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File reports that 47 unprovoked bites from sharks were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.