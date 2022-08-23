Summer shark sightings continue to spike on East Coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shark sightings off East Coast shores have continued to spike ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Off of Massachusetts Cape Cod beaches, there were eight confirmed sightings and four detections over the past two days, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

Web, Warren, Cow and Copy Cat were tracked at nearby buoys, with detections on Sunday at North Beach Island and Nauset public beach.

Down the coast, two swimmers were bitten at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on Monday.

A Pittsburgh woman, Karen Sites, needed hundreds of stitches on her arm.

"I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm," she told WPDE-TV.

Another individual suffered a bite to the leg.

Previous shark attacks this summer have forced officials to temporarily close beaches.

Still, shark attacks on humans are rare.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File reports that 47 unprovoked bites from sharks were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year.