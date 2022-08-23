Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Australian whale caught in shark nets rescued off Gold Coast

The whale was reported to be sick

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A whale is freed after spending hours trapped in shark nets off Australia's Gold Coast. Credit: APTN/AP

Efforts by rescuers to free a whale off Australia's Gold Coast Monday were captured in a dramatic aerial video.

According to the Australia Broadcasting Company, multiple people called SeaWorld to alert them to the whale in Currumbin. 

The station spoke with SeaWorld's head of marine sciences, Wayne Phillips, who told ABC the whale appeared to be sick, was "full of lice" and had an abscess on its back.

Phillips said rescue crews were called at about 6:30 a.m. local time.

Rescuers are at work off the Gold Coast of Australia.

Rescuers are at work off the Gold Coast of Australia. (APTN)

"We ended up arriving and finding a whale slightly entangled. It wasn't a great entanglement," he said. 

This is not the first time a whale has been caught in shark control nets this year. 

Rescuers worked to free a whale off Australia's Gold Coast.

Rescuers worked to free a whale off Australia's Gold Coast. (APTN)

In July, two humpback whales were reportedly rescued from shark nets off the Queensland coast.

A whale is stuck off Australia's Gold Coast.

A whale is stuck off Australia's Gold Coast. (APTN)

Whale entanglement in fishing gear is a problem in the world's oceans

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.