Australian whale caught in shark nets rescued off Gold Coast

Efforts by rescuers to free a whale off Australia's Gold Coast Monday were captured in a dramatic aerial video.

According to the Australia Broadcasting Company, multiple people called SeaWorld to alert them to the whale in Currumbin.

The station spoke with SeaWorld's head of marine sciences, Wayne Phillips, who told ABC the whale appeared to be sick, was "full of lice" and had an abscess on its back.

Phillips said rescue crews were called at about 6:30 a.m. local time.

"We ended up arriving and finding a whale slightly entangled. It wasn't a great entanglement," he said.

This is not the first time a whale has been caught in shark control nets this year.

In July, two humpback whales were reportedly rescued from shark nets off the Queensland coast.

Whale entanglement in fishing gear is a problem in the world's oceans.