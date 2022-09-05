Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Shark off Hawaiian island bites French woman, leaves her in 'critical condition'

Maui beaches were reportedly closed after the shark incident

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A French woman was bitten by a shark off the coast of Maui on Saturday afternoon. 

In a release by the County of Maui, authorities said that officers responded to the beach area of Pāʻia Bay on the island's north shore at approximately 4:09 p.m local time. 

Upon arriving to the scene, the officers saw that bystanders had already brought the 51-year-old to shore and attended to her wounds until Medic and Fire personnel took over.

The victim had reportedly been seen swimming and possibly snorkeling in murky water approximately 100 yards from shore before the incident.

SHARK SIGHTINGS PLAGUE BEACHES NATIONWIDE OVER THE WEEKEND

She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. 

SUMMER SHARK SIGHTINGS CONTINUE TO SPIKE ON EAST COAST

The investigation into the bite is ongoing.

Maui Now reported that the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement also responded.

The outlet wrote that Maui County had closed three north shore beaches through Sunday following the incident and that personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources and Maui Ocean Safety Officers put up shark warning signs on either side of Pāʻia Bay.

