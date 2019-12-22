Shark bites surfer off California coast in ‘truly terrifying’ encounter: officials

A surfer is expected to survive after a shark bit the man off the coast of Southern California on Saturday in what officials have described as “a truly terrifying situation.”

The unnamed 37-year-old was surfing with a friend at around 3:15 p.m. near Santa Rosa Island, a part of the Channel Islands, when the shark bit him on the leg, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The friend, who was aboard a nearby boat, applied a tourniquet to his leg and called the Coast Guard for help, the release stated. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived about an hour later and rescued the man.

Video shared by the USCG Los Angeles shows the helicopter hoisting the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, inside a basket up from the boat. A white tourniquet can be seen around his right leg.

The Coast Guard flew the man to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment, the release said. He was reported in stable condition Saturday evening and KSBY-TV reported he was expected to make a full recovery.

"This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, the Coast Guard Sector-Los Angeles Long Beach command duty officer.

“This individual was fortunate to be with a buddy who was able to communicate their position to the Coast Guard,” he continued. “We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays.”