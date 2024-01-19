Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Severed head, hands found in freezer of recently-sold Colorado home

Investigators in contact with Grand Junction, CO, home's previous owners; seeking positive ID on victim

Associated Press
Published
People who were cleaning out a recently sold home in western Colorado found a human head and hands in a freezer, authorities said.

The remains were found in a home in Grand Junction, about 200 miles west of Denver, on Jan. 12, and an autopsy this week confirmed they are human, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

COLORADO SECURITY GUARD CHARGED IN WOMAN'S MURDER ALLEGEDLY HAD HER SEVERED HAND IN HIS POCKET WHEN ARRESTED

Investigators have been in contact with the home's previous owners, sheriff's spokesperson Wendy Likes said Friday.

Adams County homicide

Human remains were reportedly found in the freezer of a Grand Junction, Colorado, home after it was sold.

"Our hope is to positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim's family," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Officials have not given the sex of the person whose remains were found or said if they've determined the cause of death.

Authorities don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.