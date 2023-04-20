Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Severe weather brings tornado risk to Tennessee, Mississippi valleys

Snow will impact regions from the Rockies through the Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The same system that brought deadly tornadoes and complete devastation to Oklahoma is on the move Thursday. 

'DAMAGING' TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, LEAVING AT LEAST 2 DEAD

Plains tornadoes

Tornadoes in the Plains on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

It is crossing over the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, with the risk of very large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.  

The threat of severe storms

The threat of severe storms on Thursday across the Plains to the Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)

Behind this system, the air is cold enough for upward of a foot of snow from the Great Lakes back through the Rockies.  

Snow still forecast through Saturday

Snow still forecast through Saturday in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the storm, temperatures are very warm, which will enhance the threat of strong thunderstorms throughout the day.  

April forecast highs and falling temperatures

April forecast highs and falling temperatures across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, the Northwest and northern California remain unsettled, with more coastal rain and snow in the higher elevations. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."