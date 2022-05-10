Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Severe weather threatens Texas as fire danger continues in Southwest

Winter temperatures hang on in the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The big story this week is the incredible difference in temperatures across the country.

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRE SCORCHES ABOUT 275 SQUARE MILES, FUELED BY STRONG WINDS AND HIGH TEMPERATURES

Western forecast lows

Western forecast lows (Credit: Fox News)

While it feels like summer across the Plains, with temperatures in the high 90s, winter is hanging on across the West, with snow and freeze warnings for several states.

Texas severe storm threat

Texas severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible over parts of Texas and fire danger remains high for parts of the Southwest into the southern Plains. 

Southwest fire weather

Southwest fire weather (Credit: Fox News)

In the East, temperatures are cooler than average, with an area of low pressure off the coast bringing rough surf conditions. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.