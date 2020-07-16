Expand / Collapse search
'Beautiful' storm captured in Illinois as severe weather brings tornadoes, flash flooding

5 tornadoes were reported Wednesday across central Illinois

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Storm chaser captures 'beautiful' storm cell in IllinoisVideo

Storm chaser captures 'beautiful' storm cell in Illinois

Raw video: The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Livingston County, Illinois with the chance of half dollar-sized hail.

A storm chaser in Illinois caught quite the sight as severe thunderstorms rocked the region Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there were five reports of tornadoes across central Illinois from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m., with some brief touchdowns reported.

A storm chaser in Livingston County captured one of the storms that developed near Fairbury.

"Heading home beautiful cell was tornado warned and hail core was intense!" Slapshoted24 posted to Twitter

A tornado-warned storm cell is seen over central Illinois on July 15.

A tornado-warned storm cell is seen over central Illinois on July 15. (Slapshoted24 via Storyful)

Video he posted showed the storm cell hovering over the area, with frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the area, with the chance of half dollar-sized hail.

Earlier on Wednesday, the same storm chaser was in a brief hailstorm while chasing the cell.

Besides multiple reported tornadoes, there also was widespread flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall over 6 inches was reported, with some areas in Peoria seeing up to 8 inches.

Storm reports for July 15

Storm reports for July 15 (Fox News)

Several vehicles wound up stranded in Peoria due to rapidly rising waters, WEEK-TV reported.

The storms roared through the area after a Twitter hack and outage that impacted the NWS' ability to tweet out alerts on its verified accounts.

Another round of rough weather may be in store for Thursday.

The threat for severe weather on July 16

The threat for severe weather on July 16 (Fox News)

Strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will develop throughout the day Thursday along a cold front in the Central U.S.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible as these storms develop. Cities under the greatest risk Thursday include Pittsburgh and Buffalo, as well as portions of northeast Ohio.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed