Severe weather continues to pummel the Plains, Ohio Valley

Canadian wildfire smoke is choking the Great Lakes, Midwest, Northeast and mid-Atlantic

By Janice Dean | Fox News
After an active night of strong-to-severe storms over the Plains and Ohio Valley, we are expecting more of the same on Friday. 

CANADA'S WILDFIRE SMOKE TO SPREAD AFTER HEAVY RAIN IN QUEBEC FAILED TO QUELL THE BLAZE

US storm map

Storm reports across the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the past 24 hours. (Credit: Fox News )

Risks include damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.  

US record-high temps

Potential record-high temperatures across the U.S. on Friday. (Credit: Fox News )

Excessive heat will be the story for California, the Southwest and across the Gulf Coast and mid-Mississippi Valley.  

California heat alerts

Heat alerts through Sunday evening in California. (Credit: Fox News )

Canadian wildfire smoke has pushed eastward

Canadian wildfire smoke has pushed eastward across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News )

Meanwhile, air quality alerts continue for the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires gets pushed towards the Eastern Seaboard. 

