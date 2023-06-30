Severe weather continues to pummel the Plains, Ohio Valley

After an active night of strong-to-severe storms over the Plains and Ohio Valley, we are expecting more of the same on Friday.

CANADA'S WILDFIRE SMOKE TO SPREAD AFTER HEAVY RAIN IN QUEBEC FAILED TO QUELL THE BLAZE

Risks include damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Excessive heat will be the story for California, the Southwest and across the Gulf Coast and mid-Mississippi Valley.

Meanwhile, air quality alerts continue for the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires gets pushed towards the Eastern Seaboard.