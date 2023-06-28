Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather brings Midwest, Ohio Valley storm threats as more wildfire smoke spreads to Northeast

Heat is forecast over the Southwest, Plains and Gulf Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for sections of the upper Midwest and Ohio Valley.  

A map of severe storm threats in the Midwest, Ohio Valley

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the Midwest, Ohio Valley. (Credit: Fox News)

Related severe weather hazards include large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain that could bring the risk of flooding. 

This region is also experiencing very poor air quality from wildfire smoke pouring in from Canada, which will spread into the Northeast later Wednesday and into Thursday.  

A map of air quality alerts

Air quality alerts through Thursday in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Additionally, excessive heat watches and warnings are in place once again for the Southwest, over the southern Plains and across the Gulf Coast states.  

Temperatures will soar to record levels with dangerous humidity.  

A map of heat alerts across the southern U.S.

Heat alerts across the southern U.S. through Thursday night. (Credit: Fox News)

Those susceptible to heat-related illness should take all necessary precautions. 

