Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Severe weather will bring Plains threats as West warms up

Texas, Mississippi Valley rain could cause flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Plains over the next few days, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.  

The threat of severe storms on Thursday across the U.S.

The threat of severe storms on Thursday  (Credit: Fox News)

RESEARCHERS MAKE DISCOVERY OFF PACIFIC COAST TO BETTER UNDERSTAND EARTHQUAKES: 'MESSENGERS FROM THE DEEP'

The threat of severe storms on Friday

The threat of severe storms on Friday in the central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding, especially for parts of Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley.  

Rain forecast in Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley

Rain forecast in Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

This will be a good thing for the drought situation, but too much rain in a short period of time will bring dangerous conditions.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Forecast high temperatures in the West

Weekend forecast highs in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a warm-up across the West will bring summertime heat along the coast, including the Pacific Northwest. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."