Severe storms continue across the Midwest and dangerous heat grips the South and Southwest

The same storm system that brought severe weather including tornadoes and catastrophic damage across the Midwest pushes East.

We could see more of the same today, spreading across the Ohio River Valley southward through Tennessee and the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

Large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes are possible.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat will be the big weather story going into the weekend both for Texas and the Southern Plains. Temperatures will soar past 100 degrees with higher, dangerous heat indices.

Parts of the West and Southwest are also under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories:

Here's the rest of your Friday forecast:

Have a great day everyone. Please be safe. We have a lot of potentially dangerous weather for millions this weekend.

JD