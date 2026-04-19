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Iowa

Several University of Iowa students wounded in downtown shooting after fight erupts near campus

Multiple victims were rushed to hospitals; officials say there are no indications students were the intended targets

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Gunfire erupted at Iowa City's bustling Pedestrian Mall near the University of Iowa early Sunday, leaving multiple people, including students, wounded and sending police scrambling to secure the area as the suspect remains at large.

Police responded around 1:46 a.m. Sunday to reports of a brawl in the 100 block of East College Street, a busy nightlife area near the university, Iowa City Public Safety said. As officers arrived, they heard gunshots.

Multiple victims were rushed to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting, police said.

Students at the University of Iowa were among the wounded, the school said in a statement.

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University of Iowa campus

University of Iowa spring campus scene in Iowa City including the Iowa Hawkeye mascot.  (Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"While the investigation is in its early stages, there are no indications any university students were the intended victims," it added.

No information on how many people were wounded, or their conditions was immediately provided.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

People walking past a tree with changing leaves near the Old Capitol building at University of Iowa campus

People walk past a tree changing colors near the Old Capitol building on the University of Iowa campus Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

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Authorities asked anyone with information or video footage of the shooting to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).
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