Several University of Iowa students wounded in downtown shooting after fight erupts near campus

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Gunfire erupted at Iowa City's bustling Pedestrian Mall near the University of Iowa early Sunday, leaving multiple people, including students, wounded and sending police scrambling to secure the area as the suspect remains at large.

Police responded around 1:46 a.m. Sunday to reports of a brawl in the 100 block of East College Street, a busy nightlife area near the university, Iowa City Public Safety said. As officers arrived, they heard gunshots.

Multiple victims were rushed to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting, police said.

Students at the University of Iowa were among the wounded, the school said in a statement.

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"While the investigation is in its early stages, there are no indications any university students were the intended victims," it added.

No information on how many people were wounded, or their conditions was immediately provided.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

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Authorities asked anyone with information or video footage of the shooting to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).