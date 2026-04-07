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Georgia

WATCH: Tybee Island teen takeover erupts in panic after police say gunfire broke out along the pier

Hundreds had gathered near the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion for an unpermitted pop-up event, police say

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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'Unpermitted' teen takeover in Georgia caught-on-camera as police seek 2 suspects Video

'Unpermitted' teen takeover in Georgia caught-on-camera as police seek 2 suspects

A large, unpermitted gathering on Tybee Island ended in panic Saturday night after police say gunfire broke out along the pier. (Tybee Island Police Department)

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A mass of teens participating in a takeover in Tybee Island, Georgia was interrupted in panic after police say gunfire broke out along the pier.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, authorities responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when hundreds of people gathered near the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion area, a popular spot in the laid-back beach community.

During the course of the "unpermitted, pop-up event," officers said they heard a single gunshot ring out, and the crowd began to scatter.

Video shared by the department captured hoards of teens running away.

A large group running

A large, unpermitted gathering on Tybee Island ended in panic Saturday night after police said gunfire broke out along the pier. ( Tybee Island Police Department)

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Visitors on the island who were nearby when it happened said the scene turned chaotic.

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"Out there were like 15 girls. Came out yelling at us two last night for no reason," the visitors, who asked not to be identified, told WTOC-TV.

"We were here, but, like, it was like, drunk white girls. Just a cloud of white girls just walking around."

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A large crowd dispersing on Tybee Island pier after gunfire incident

A large, unpermitted gathering on Tybee Island ended in panic Saturday night after police say gunfire broke out along the pier. (Tybee Island Police Department)

After reviewing 911 calls and video, Tybee Island detectives said that they believe that the gunshot may have originated from the beach below.

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Now, the department is looking for two individuals who they say were captured emerging from the darkness beneath the pier and pavilion at the end of the video.

"We believe they may have pertinent information to share about this investigation," police said. "If you know who these individuals are, or if one of them is YOU, it is important to contact Detective Sam Stuber at (912)786-5600 or sstuber@cityoftybee.gov."

Tybee Island Lighthouse standing under a partly cloudy sky near Savannah, Georgia

Tybee Island Lighthouse, a historic lighthouse with colonial era ties near Savannah, Georgia. Classic lighthouse image with fluffy clouds and sunny skies. (iStock)

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Tybee Island is a barrier island on Georgia’s Atlantic coast, about 18 miles east of downtown Savannah.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Tybee Island Police Department for additional information.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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