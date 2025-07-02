Crews respond to massive explosions at fireworks facility in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fireworks facility in Yolo County, California caught fire and exploded on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the blaze along County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Esparto, California, shortly before 6 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered in the area as crews continued to battle the blaze. It was still actively burning late Tuesday night. A one-mile evacuation area has been placed around the scene, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

"We strongly urge everyone to continue avoiding the area for the next several days so that fire crews, law enforcement, and emergency personnel can do their jobs safely and effectively," the sheriff's office said.

The fire burned more than 70 acres as of late Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.

An outbuilding was destroyed in the fire, but no homes were lost, Cal Fire said.

A large plume of black smoke was seen at the facility, where multiple explosions happened. Fireworks could be seen going off in the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal has sent an arson and bomb investigation team to the area, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence said at a news briefing just after 9 p.m. that crews would maintain a safe perimeter around the main fire throughout the night, as they put out spot fires around the area, according to KCRA.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.