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Ohio

Semitruck driver in deadly interstate crash fraudulently obtained license, citizenship: Officials

Luke and Lynnea Soposki and their 1-year-old baby Logan were killed in the April 11 chain-reaction crash on I-71

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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LISTEN: 911 call captures fiery horror after driver allegedly used fake identity to get CDL Video

LISTEN: 911 call captures fiery horror after driver allegedly used fake identity to get CDL

Ohio officials say the semitruck driver charged in the fiery I-71 crash that killed a young family of three fraudulently obtained an Ohio driver’s license and later a CDL under an alternate identity, and the case has now been referred to ICE.

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Ohio officials say a semitruck driver charged in a fiery interstate crash that killed a young family of three fraudulently obtained an Ohio driver’s license, a commercial driver’s license and later U.S. citizenship under an alternate identity.

The driver, Modou F. Ngom, 50, was arrested after authorities said he caused the April 11 chain-reaction crash on Interstate 71 northbound near U.S. 36, where a semitrailer slammed into slowed traffic in a construction zone and ignited a deadly fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash killed a 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child from Ashley, Ohio, who were riding in a Chevrolet Silverado. Three others suffered serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Modou F. Ngom

Modou F. Ngom has been charged with vehicular homicide. (Delaware County Jail)

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In a statement, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson confirmed to Fox News that investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Ohio State Highway Patrol uncovered conflicting identity information in state and federal records after Ngom’s arrest.

Ngom, he said, entered the United States in the 1990s and used multiple names and dates of birth to obtain state and federal identification documents.

Modou Ngom sitting in cout

Modou Ngom, 50, of Columbus, faces three charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and four charges of vehicular assault in the fiery April 11 crash. He was indicted by a Delaware County grand jury on the seven felony charges April 16. (Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Wilson alleged that Ngom fraudulently obtained a new Ohio driver’s license and later a commercial driver’s license in 2007 under an alternate identity, and was later naturalized as a U.S. citizen under that same identity before changing his name back to Modou Ngom in 2015.

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Wilson said he directed state investigators to turn the information over to Homeland Security Investigations Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further investigation. He said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office were also notified.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE.

LISTEN: 911 call captures fiery horror after driver allegedly used fake identity to get CDL

LISTEN: 911 call captures fiery horror after driver allegedly used fake identity to get CDL Video

The crash itself unfolded in chaos, according to a 911 call and dispatch records obtained by Fox News.

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"People are stuck in the car," one caller told dispatchers as flames spread.

Another voice on the call said, "They're definitely dead. The fire is, like, huge," while callers reported that multiple vehicles and the semi were burning.

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"A lot of people are out of their vehicles and stopped in the middle of the highway," another female caller is heard telling the dispatcher. "Like, it's pretty bad."

Lynnea and Luke Soposki, and their 1-year-old son, Logan

Lynnea and Luke Soposki, and their 1-year-old son, Logan, were killed in the fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. (Facebook/Lynnea Soposki)

The Columbus Dispatch identified the victims as Luke and Lynnea Soposki and their baby Logan. Lynnea was a veterinarian and Luke was a analytical chemist.

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"Dr. Soposki was an extraordinary veterinarian, a compassionate caregiver, and a deeply valued member of our team," the Muirfield Animal Hospital said. "She brought kindness, dedication, and a genuine love for her patients and their families into every interaction."

Ngom was jailed after the crash on vehicular homicide charges, according to police. He was indicted by a Delaware County grand jury on the seven felony charges April 16.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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