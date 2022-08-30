Expand / Collapse search
California
Semi-truck spills load of tomatoes on California interstate, causes lane closures

Tomatoes covered Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A semi-truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Interstate 80 in California on Monday, spilling the fruit onto the roadway and forcing several lanes to temporarily close. 

The big rig was traveling west on the interstate in Vacaville around 5 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle and swerved into another vehicle before crashing into the center median, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst told the Los Angeles Times.

The crash caused thousands of tomatoes to spill out of the truck and cover the roadway. The tomatoes were crushed by oncoming cars, creating a slippery – and saucy – mess.

Tyhurst said the truck driver sustained minor injuries while a person in another vehicle suffered a broken leg.

Tons of tomatoes spilled onto the roadway and were crushed to a pulp by oncoming cars.

Tons of tomatoes spilled onto the roadway and were crushed to a pulp by oncoming cars. (California Highway Patrol)

Crews worked to clean up the roadway and tow away the crashed truck before reopening all lanes.

Police shut down multiple lanes while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Police shut down multiple lanes while crews worked to clean up the mess. (California Highway Patrol)

News of the tomato incident spread on social media, with users joking about the mess.

The tomato spill happened on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California.

The tomato spill happened on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California. (California Highway Patrol)

"This is the most PG Red Asphalt produced to date," CHP Yuba Sutter wrote.

The semi-truck hauling a load of tomatoes was involved in a crash and hit the center median.

The semi-truck hauling a load of tomatoes was involved in a crash and hit the center median. (California Highway Patrol)

Another user commented: "Get the chips, oh wait you are already there," referencing the nickname for the CHP's officers.

"Truck driver was behind schedule and needed to ketchup," a third user wrote.