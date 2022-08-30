Semi-truck spills load of tomatoes on California interstate, causes lane closures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A semi-truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Interstate 80 in California on Monday, spilling the fruit onto the roadway and forcing several lanes to temporarily close.

The big rig was traveling west on the interstate in Vacaville around 5 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle and swerved into another vehicle before crashing into the center median, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst told the Los Angeles Times.

The crash caused thousands of tomatoes to spill out of the truck and cover the roadway. The tomatoes were crushed by oncoming cars, creating a slippery – and saucy – mess.

Tyhurst said the truck driver sustained minor injuries while a person in another vehicle suffered a broken leg.

Crews worked to clean up the roadway and tow away the crashed truck before reopening all lanes.

News of the tomato incident spread on social media, with users joking about the mess.

"This is the most PG Red Asphalt produced to date," CHP Yuba Sutter wrote.

Another user commented: "Get the chips, oh wait you are already there," referencing the nickname for the CHP's officers.

"Truck driver was behind schedule and needed to ketchup," a third user wrote.