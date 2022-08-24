Overturned Publix truck spills groceries on Atlanta interstate, causes major traffic delays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Publix's grocery store semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday morning on Atlanta's Interstate 285, spewing tons of groceries across the highway and blocking traffic.

The Dunwoody Police Department shared photos of the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the photos, the truck was on its side with grocery items spread across the interstate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and left only one lane open causing major delays.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the mess took crews hours to clean up.