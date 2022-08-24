Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Transportation
Published

Overturned Publix truck spills groceries on Atlanta interstate, causes major traffic delays

Grocery items spread across the highway after a Publix's truck overturned near Atlanta

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Publix's grocery store semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday morning on Atlanta's Interstate 285, spewing tons of groceries across the highway and blocking traffic.

The Dunwoody Police Department shared photos of the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the photos, the truck was on its side with grocery items spread across the interstate.

Groceries spilled across Interstate 285 in Atlanta on Wednesday morning causing major traffic delays.

Groceries spilled across Interstate 285 in Atlanta on Wednesday morning causing major traffic delays. (Dunwoody Police Department)

An overturned Publix semi-trailer truck caused major delays on Interstate 285.

An overturned Publix semi-trailer truck caused major delays on Interstate 285. (Dunwoody Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and left only one lane open causing major delays. 

There were no reports of any injuries, but the mess took crews hours to clean up.  

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 