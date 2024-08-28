Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

SEE IT: Texas cop wrangles live alligator on doorstep with bare hands caught on camera: 'You're a hero!'

The video caption read 'you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Police officer wrangles alligator with bare hands 'Can't take the country out of the boy' Video

Police officer wrangles alligator with bare hands 'Can't take the country out of the boy'

Lieutenant Bill Henry with the Fulshear, Texas Police took matters into his own hands when an alligator was found on one family's doorstep. (Credit: Fulshear Police via Facebook)

One Texas police officer successfully removed a live alligator from one family's front doorstep this week using just his bare hands.

Lieutenant Billy Henry of the Fulshear Police Department responded to a call where a young gator was occupying a home's threshold.

GIANT ALLIGATOR LUNGING AT CARS IN NC ROAD SHOOED AWAY AFTER FIREFIGHTERS TAKE CLEVER APPROACH

In a video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear Police, the gator is seen curled up atop the welcome mat reading "HOME SWEET HOME" with anything but a welcoming demeanor.

Alligator bares teeth at Texas police officer

The alligator made himself right at home on one Texas family's threshold before officers arrived. (Fulshear Police Department via Facebook)

The video, captioned "you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy," has over 120,000 views on Facebook.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE REMOVE 8-FOOT ALLIGATOR ‘TRESPASSER’ FROM STATION PARKING LOT: ‘BE AWARE'

Lieutenant Henry then stoops down to subdue the reptile with his bare hands, reaching first beneath the jaws of the alligator as it thrashed in his arms.

Officer grasps alligator with bare hands

Lieutenant Billy Henry with the Fulshear Police Department wrangled a gator with his bare hands on a house call. (Fulshear Police Department via Facebook)

As the officer was hauling the alligator away, a woman shouted, "Look, you're a hero!"

One of the top comments on the post reads, "He deserves a RAISE !! My officers would of asked for backup" with two crying laughing emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fulshear Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com