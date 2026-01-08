Security guard fatally shot outside Houston restaurant after confrontation with suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security guard was fatally shot outside a Houston restaurant Wednesday evening after a confrontation with another man, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside Connie’s Seafood Market Restaurant, the Houston Police Department said.

Police told reporters that the security guard, who was working for the restaurant, was standing in the parking lot when a fight broke out between him and another man, FOX26 Houston reported.

Police said the security guard was shot at least once. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

OFF-DUTY DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED WHILE WORKING SECURITY JOB IN TEXAS, SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the victim.

The suspect was last seen running away from the parking lot after the shooting.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTER CONFESSED IN VIDEOS TO PLANNING ATTACK FOR LONG TIME, SHOWED NO REMORSE: DOJ

No details about the suspect or the circumstances that led to the altercation have been released as of Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said investigators were reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses to get a description of the suspect.