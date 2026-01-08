Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Security guard fatally shot outside Houston restaurant after confrontation with suspect

Suspect fled scene after shooting at Connie's Seafood Market, authorities said

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A security guard was fatally shot outside a Houston restaurant Wednesday evening after a confrontation with another man, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside Connie’s Seafood Market Restaurant, the Houston Police Department said.

Police told reporters that the security guard, who was working for the restaurant, was standing in the parking lot when a fight broke out between him and another man, FOX26 Houston reported.

Police said the security guard was shot at least once. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Houston police cars in parking lot of restaurant

A security guard was fatally shot outside a Houston restaurant Wednesday evening after a confrontation with another man, authorities said. (Houston Police Department)

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the victim.

The suspect was last seen running away from the parking lot after the shooting.

Connie’s Seafood Market Restaurant

The security guard was working for the restaurant at the time of the shooting. (Google Maps)

No details about the suspect or the circumstances that led to the altercation have been released as of Thursday morning.

Houston PD cars lined up

Houston police were reviewing surveillance footage as they search for the shooting suspect. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle, File)

Officials said investigators were reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses to get a description of the suspect.
