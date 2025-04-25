Expand / Collapse search
Florida doorbell camera captures alligator up on hind legs, 'knocking' on door

Nathalie Gaines said she's seen bears and deer at her Lake Mary home, but this is her first alligator

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Alligator knocks on door at Florida home Video

Alligator knocks on door at Florida home

The uninvited visitor at the Lake Mary, Florida, home was caught on their doorbell camera. (Credit: FOX 35)

A Florida woman got a pretty big – and scaly – shock this week when she looked at her doorbell camera after hearing noises at her front door. 

"I heard a knock at the door and then nothing else," Nathalie Gaines, who lives in Lake Mary, Florida, told FOX 35. "I waited a while and then I hear it again. 

After she looked at the camera, she realized, "There was a full-blown alligator sitting at our front door." 

"It was big," Gaines told the station, estimating the reptile at seven to eight feet. 

FLORIDA POLICE DELIVER PIZZA AFTER 8-FOOT ALLIGATOR SPOTTED ON CUSTOMER'S DRIVEWAY 

Alligator knocking on door

A Florida woman got a pretty big – and scaly – shock this week when she looked at her Ring camera after hearing noises at her front door.  (FOX 35)

She said after it "stood up and kind of banged on the door," it laid back down. 

"We always see wildlife, but not this up close, knocking on the door," Gaines added. 

The alligator waited at the door for a while before it finally decided to leave and head back to the nearby water. 

Alligator lying in front of the door

Gaines said they frequently see bears and deer outside of her home, but this is the first alligator.  (FOX 35)

Gaines said they frequently see bears and deer outside of her home, but this is the first alligator. 

911 CALL DETAILS ALLIGATOR ATTACK 

Video taken by Gaines shows the gator ambling across her driveway away from her house. 

"He just wants to be left alone," Gaines, who originally called a trapper before realizing they weren’t needed, told the station. 

side view of alligator lying in front of door

Gaines estimated the alligator at seven to eight feet.  (FOX 35)

Another Florida woman had a more contentious encounter with an alligator earlier this month when she straddled the reptile and pried its jaws open after it grabbed her dog's head in its mouth. Her dog survived. 