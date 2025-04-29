Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Wild Nature

Man drops gun, flees charging polar bear by hopping on snowmobile, video shows

Dramatic video shows escape from polar bear in Norway's Svalbard archipelago

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Man drops gun, flees charging polar bear in Norway Video

Man drops gun, flees charging polar bear in Norway

Dramatic video captures escape from polar bear in Pyramiden, a town in Norway's archipelago of Svalbard. (Credit: Rebecca Baack via Storyful)

A dramatic video captured a man fleeing a charging polar bear in Norway after dropping his gun and hopping onto a snowmobile. 

The incident reportedly unfolded in Pyramiden – an Arctic town in the archipelago of Svalbard – in late April. 

"I was woken up around midnight with someone saying there was a bear," Rebecca Baack, who was staying at a hotel, told Storyful. "A staff member was trying to scare it away when the bear charged him." 

Footage taken by Baack begins with the sounds of gunfire and a person running from a polar bear. 

HUSBAND LEAPS ONTO POLAR BEAR THAT LUNGED AT WIFE IN SURPRISE ATTACK: POLICE 

Man runs from polar bear

The video begins with a person running away from a polar bear in the Svalbard region of Norway. (Rebecca Baack via Storyful)

The individual then drops their weapon and jumps onto a snowmobile before speeding away.

As the snowmobile races out of the frame, the polar bear stops its pursuit. 

"Damn, that guy is brave," a female voice is heard saying. 

COLORADO BLACK BEAR ATTACKS 74-YEAR-OLD MAN AFTER BREAKING INTO HOME 

Person jumps onto snowmobile to escape polar bear

The person is then seen leaping onto a snowmobile while trying to escape the polar bear in Norway. (Rebecca Baack via Storyful)

The Visit Svalbard tourism website describes the polar bear as the "King of the Arctic" and "one of the world’s largest carnivores." 

"Polar bears attack extremely quickly without warning. Be accompanied by a local guide with a firearm when leaving the settlements," it warns.  

Polar bear escape in Norway

The individual outruns the bear in Norway by racing away in the snowmobile. (Rebecca Baack via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Adult polar bears vary in size from [440 to 1,763 pounds]. Humans are considered alien in the polar bear habitat, and a polar bear may see us as potential prey. The polar bear is incredibly strong and even cubs weighing under [220 pounds] can be extremely aggressive and dangerous," it also said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.