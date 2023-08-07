Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Second body found on Arizona Capitol grounds in under 2 weeks

Body found in AZ State Capitol's west parking lot

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks, according to authorities.

BODY FOUND AT ARIZONA STATE CAPITOL IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the body was discovered Monday morning in the west parking lot of the Capitol.

Arizona

The Arizona State Capitol Building is seen in Phoenix, Arizona. (dszc via Getty Images)

Public Safety officials are working to identify the body and how it ended up at the Capitol’s premises.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT ARIZONA PLASTIC RECYCLING FACILITY

On July 26, another body was found outside the Capitol by Phoenix police. DPS, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property, is investigating that case as well. The identity of that individual, as well as their cause of death, hasn't yet been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DPS didn’t immediately return a call seeking information about the two cases.