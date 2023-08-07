Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Fire breaks out at Arizona plastic recycling facility

Smoke from the south Albuquerque fire could be seen from downtown

Associated Press
Authorities evacuated a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque after a two-alarm fire broke out Sunday, authorities said.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews and Albuquerque firefighters responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire started outside the recycling facility, but the cause wasn't immediately clear, authorities said.

Arizona Fox News graphic

A fire broke out at a plastic recycling facility in Albuquerque, Arizona, Sunday. 

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The fire was pumping thick, black smoke into the area that could be seen from downtown Albuquerque.