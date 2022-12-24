Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Seattle winter weather creates dangerous driving conditions, video shows car sliding down street

Seattle was hit with a mix of winter weather

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Watch as cars slide down street and collide with one another in Seattle Video

Watch as cars slide down street and collide with one another in Seattle

In Seattle, Washington, a shocked observer caught video of cars sliding down the street and colliding with one another. (Credit: @kay0kayla / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

Winter weather in Seattle, Washington created dangerous driving conditions as one video shows a car sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles.

The area was hit with freezing rain on Friday, which left roads slippery and dangerous to travel on.

A video posted to Twitter by someone in Seattle shows a car attempting to drive down a street, but created a chain reaction which lead to multiple cars being hit.

"One car tried to drive my hill and Queen Anne and hit all these parked cars who clue down the hill… insane. DON’T DRIVE," the tweet read.

    A shocked observer caught cars sliding down a hill.

    The area was hit with freezing rain on Friday, which left roads slippery and dangerous to travel on.

    Winter weather in Seattle, Washington created dangerous driving conditions as one video shows a car sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service's Seattle office, temperatures began to rise above freezing on Saturday, allowing for ice to melt on the roads.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.