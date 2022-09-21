Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Seattle residents will be able to vote on affordable housing plan

If passed, rental costs would be protected from market forces in one of the country’s most expensive housing cities

Associated Press
Next year people in Seattle will decide whether the city should set up a public developer to create affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to allow King County Elections to put the proposed Initiative 135 on the ballot of a special election on Feb. 14, 2023.

If I-135 passes it would create a public development authority, called the Seattle Social Housing Developer, to construct homes and take over existing properties using government and philanthropic funding to create renter-governed housing.

An affordable housing plan will be proposed on the ballot of a special election on Feb. 14, 2023.

Those who favor the initiative say housing would be protected from rental market forces in one of the nation's most expensive cities.