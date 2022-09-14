Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Published

Seattle police officers injured in fire, barricade incident leaving one victim and suspect dead

Seattle police received a 911 call about a man yelling and a woman in distress before the fire

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Seattle police officers responded to a home Wednesday morning after receiving a call from a man yelling and a female in distress. 

Seattle police say a man and a woman were found dead in a burning home following a domestic incident that officers were responding to Wednesday morning. 

Police received a call from a home in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Operators heard a man yelling and a woman in distress, police said. 

    Police officers arrived on scene after a call from a woman in distress. (KCPQ)

    Police officers realized a fire had been set in the basement of the house.  (KCPQ)

    Fire officials on scene responding to a house fire.  (KCPQ)

    Seattle police officers with guns drawn.  (KCPQ)

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door, and a man inside told them he was armed and would not come out, police said. Officers entered the house after the suspect told police a woman inside the house was injured. 

The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz later said that the man tried to stab the officers. Afterward, the officers realized the basement was on fire. 

A SWAT team, equipped with oxygen masks arrived on the scene and entered the home to locate the suspect and victim, but the smoke and flames became too much, and they had to step back, police said. 

Seattle fire crews extinguished the fire and entered the home where they found one person – believed to be the suspect – and a woman both deceased inside the home.  

Four officers suffered from smoke exposure and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  