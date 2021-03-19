Seattle massage parlor shooting leaves 1 employee wounded; robbery suspects flee: reports

A manhunt for two suspects was underway in Seattle late Thursday night after a shooting during a robbery at a massage parlor, according to reports.

The shooting left a male of Asian descent with non-life-threatening wounds, the reports said.

The victim was believed to be an employee of the South Bay Massage and Spa in the city’s Skyway neighborhood, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the report said.

The robbery attempt occurred around 9 p.m. It was unclear if the suspects got away with any cash or items from the business.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT ATTENDED REHAB FOR SEX ADDICTION, FELT 'REMORSE AND SHAME,' FORMER ROOMMATES SAY

The robbery and shooting occurred one day after a man was shot dead at a church in South Seattle. A suspect remained at large in that case as well.

The incident also occurred two nights after eight people were killed in a shooting spree at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

A 21-year-old suspect named Robert Aaron Long was arrested in connection with the Georgia shootings, authorities said.

The Atlanta-area shootings drew attention to crimes against Asian-Americans, which several cities have reported appear to be increasing in recent weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities in Seattle said there was no immediate indication that Thursday night’s shooting was racially motivated but said an investigation was continuing, KIRO-TV of Seattle reported.