Seattle mass shooting leaves at least three people – including toddler – injured, police hunt for gunman

At least three people, including a two-year-old, were shot Sunday afternoon near Seattle’s Center District neighborhood, police have confirmed.

Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said the 2-year-old was in critical condition. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of 23rd Ave S and Jackson just before 3:30 p.m near a Walgreens. The responding officers found shell casings and blood, KOMO News reported.

Police blocked off the northbound lanes, advising drivers to "seek alternate routes" amid an ongoing investigation.

The gunshot wound victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center and Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill for treatment. Earlier reports indicated that there were four victims, but police later said there were three.

Fox News has reached out to the Seattle Police Department seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.