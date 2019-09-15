Seattle light rail station shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded; cops release video of suspect

Authorities in Seattle released video on Saturday of a suspect fleeing after a shooting at a downtown light rail station the day before left one man dead and two wounded.

The Seattle Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Westlake Station on a northbound platform for the Link light rail. Officers arriving at the scene found three men with gunshot wounds, two of them with life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where one of the men died. One of the injured men is still listed in critical condition, while the third was discharged Saturday morning, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg told Q13 News.

HIT-AND-RUN CRASH INVOLVING BOATS IN CALIFORNIA LEAVES 1 DEAD, 5 HURT, OFFICIALS SAY

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and at least two of the victims may have been in an altercation outside the station and that the shooting did not appear to be random, according to police.

Video posted Saturday afternoon on the department’s Twitter feed shows the suspect trying to conceal the gun near his waist as he runs up the stairs toward an exit at the light rail station.

The shooting caused roads throughout the area and the station to be shuttered as authorities investigated the shooting.

“We had to shut all of our doors. We didn’t know. We just knew there was an active shooter in the area,” Evee Jolly, who works a few blocks away at the popular Pike Place Market, told Q13 News.

“I take the light rail home every night. Had I been in the wrong place at the wrong time, like, that could have been any of us," she added.

HOUSE EXPLOSION IN PENNSYLVANIA LINKED TO DAD'S SUICIDE ON DAUGHTER'S WEDDING DAY: COPS

Another resident, Darran Bruce, told Q13 News the area where the altercation broke out has a reputation for being "a trouble spot" and more officers are needed in the area.

Seattle Police said they have focused resources in the area now for several months and were able to quickly respond to the situation once they were notified about the shooting. Bruce, however, said he worried if additional resources are moved somewhere else in the city.

“The moment the police presence goes, the element comes right back,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle has seen the number of shootings rise this year, with 15 killed and 55 injured as of early September, according to the Seattle Times. In the same period last year, the city saw 9 killed and 45 injured, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.