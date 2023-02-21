Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Seattle high school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old student, prosecutors say

The teacher's case referral is expected from police later this week

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Seattle high school science teacher is facing allegations of repeatedly having sex with a 16-year-old student – including in his car, according to prosecutors. 

Seattle police were called to Franklin High School on Friday to investigate a "sexual offense with a child," according to a statement of probable cause from the King County Prosecuting Attorney. 

Franklin High School in Seattle, Washington. 

Franklin High School in Seattle, Washington.  (Google Maps)

An officer spoke with a 16-year-old female student who said she had been involved in a "consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers." She claimed their "intimate relationship" began on Feb. 2, 2023. 

The two engaged in sexual intercourse at least five times over the past two weeks, the probable cause statement said. 

The student also said she and the teacher exchanged more than 3,000 messages via Discord, email, and texts, according to the documents. 

The officer noted in the probable cause statement that he read sexually explicit messages, including that said: "You didn’t even do any work and got an A from me." 

The KCPAO argued there was probable cause for five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. 

An exterior view of Franklin High School. 

An exterior view of Franklin High School.  (Google Maps)

The KCPAO also argued that the teacher’s bail should be set at $250,000 because of the danger to the community. The first appearance judge set bail at $100,000, the KCPAO told Fox News Digital. 

The case referral is expected from police later this week. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Public Schools which declined to comment at this time. 

Fox News Digital is not naming the teacher until he is formally charged. 

The teacher’s arrest was first reported by KTTH’s Jazon Rantz. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 