Florida ex-teacher's assistant arrested for 'sexual offenses' against student, attempting to kiss her: sheriff

A former teacher's assistant in Florida was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kiss a student and asked her to send nude photographs.

The former teacher's assistant, Roberto Diaz, 52, was employed at Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South in Poinciana, Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, where he also teaches Bible study classes. He was arrested on Tuesday morning under a charge of sex offense on a student by authority figure.

According to the sheriff's office, Diaz sent six messages to a female 18-year-old student at the school between Feb. 6 through Feb. 14, where he asked the student "for photos of herself, including a request for one in the nude."

After asking Diaz to stop sending her messages, the victim said that on Feb. 15, "Diaz placed his hand on her chin and neck area and attempted to kiss her and touch her breast," according to the sheriff's office.

Diaz also allegedly told police that "he kissed the victim and touched her breast against her will," and also admitted to asking for the nude picture.

After school officials notified the sheriff's office about the allegations, administration at the Christian school suspended Diaz pending results of the investigation.

The sheriff's office began their investigation on Feb. 20 after the victim told school staff about the text messages allegedly sent from Diaz.

"It infuriates me that someone in this kind of a position, as an educator, role model, a religious instructor, and a person of influence, would attempt to take advantage of a student for his own sexual satisfaction. He should be locked up in prison and never have access to schools or children again," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A spokesperson for Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South told Fox News Digital that Diaz is no longer employed at the school.