Good News
Police hero revives man with no pulse after performing CPR for over 10 minutes

Runner on Georgia's Silver Comet Trail collapsed and had no pulse, but officer saved his life

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A quick-acting police officer in Cobb County, Georgia, saved a man's life by performing CPR for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived. 

The Powder Springs Police Department said a man who was running on the Silver Comet Trail on Saturday morning had a cardiac emergency, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. 

The man collapsed on the trail and stopped breathing. Some runners passing by noticed his condition and immediately contacted police. 

Powder Springs (Georgia) Police Department Officer Yates performs CPR on a distressed man on the Silver Comet Trail on Saturday.

Powder Springs (Georgia) Police Department Officer Yates performs CPR on a distressed man on the Silver Comet Trail on Saturday. (Powder Springs Police Department)

The runners began to give CPR to the distressed man. Shortly thereafter, Officer Yates arrived and took over the emergency medical response, police said. 

When Yates began administering CPR, the man was not breathing, had no pulse and did not display any signs of life. Despite his condition, the officer persisted and administered CPR for more than 10 minutes before EMS arrived. 

"Within seconds, the man not only regained his pulse, but actually woke up!" the department wrote in a Facebook post. 

Chest compressions are performed on a dummy during CPR training.

Chest compressions are performed on a dummy during CPR training. (iStock)

The man was then taken by ambulance for medical care, police said. 

"Without a doubt, if it was not for the quick actions of the citizens on the trail who immediately began taking care of this stranger, and the endurance of Officer Yates, the Silver Comet would have claimed another life," the department said. "Thankfully, this man will live to conquer the Silver Comet again another day."

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.