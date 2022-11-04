Police hero revives man with no pulse after performing CPR for over 10 minutes

A quick-acting police officer in Cobb County, Georgia, saved a man's life by performing CPR for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

The Powder Springs Police Department said a man who was running on the Silver Comet Trail on Saturday morning had a cardiac emergency, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The man collapsed on the trail and stopped breathing. Some runners passing by noticed his condition and immediately contacted police.

The runners began to give CPR to the distressed man. Shortly thereafter, Officer Yates arrived and took over the emergency medical response, police said.

DC POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT REPORTED FROM KENNEDY CENTER PARKING LOT

When Yates began administering CPR, the man was not breathing, had no pulse and did not display any signs of life. Despite his condition, the officer persisted and administered CPR for more than 10 minutes before EMS arrived.

"Within seconds, the man not only regained his pulse, but actually woke up!" the department wrote in a Facebook post.

SLAIN UCLA STUDENT BRIANNA KUPFER'S ALLEGED KILLER PLANS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF AT TRIAL

The man was then taken by ambulance for medical care, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Without a doubt, if it was not for the quick actions of the citizens on the trail who immediately began taking care of this stranger, and the endurance of Officer Yates, the Silver Comet would have claimed another life," the department said. "Thankfully, this man will live to conquer the Silver Comet again another day."