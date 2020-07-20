Seattle demonstrators damage, loot buildings as officer hospitalized

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Seattle rioters seen damaging, looting stores; police say fire sparked at precinct, officer hospitalized



Marching demonstrators damaged and looted buildings in downtown Seattle Sunday before turning violent, resulting in the arrest of two people and leaving a police officer hospitalized, police said.



In addition, police said Sunday evening the demonstrators had broken out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire.

The fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported, police said.



The demonstration, which started between 2 and 3 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, resulted in crowds blocking an intersection, a photo posted on Seattle’s DOT traffic channel showed. Click here for more on our top story.



Sean Hannity joins Harris Faulkner for ‘The Fight for America Special’ and reflects on painful interview with CHOP shooting victim's father



Fox News host Sean Hannity became emotional Sunday reflecting on his conversation with Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., the father of a 19-year-old black man who was shot and killed last month inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP).

In a raw and honest interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner during 'The Fight for America' special that aired Sunday night, Hannity opened up about his conversation with the grieving father and discussed the impact of his powerful words as a father of two children.

"I wondered how this father of color sat with Sean Hannity and you were able to pull so much out of him, it felt like, and then we learned about you," Faulkner said during the segment, delving deep into the state of race relations in the U.S. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Kanye West gets emotional on pro-life cause at freewheeling presidential campaign event in South Carolina



Rapper Kanye West, in his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a freewheeling monologue Sunday in South Carolina, touching on topics such as abortion, which left him emotional.

No more Plan B -- Plan A," he said to a mixed response from the audience about the emergency contraceptive that helps prevent pregnancy within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

West said that while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

