New Jersey federal judge’s husband, son shot at home, FBI says

A gunman – who dressed as a FedEx delivery driver—shot the husband and 20-year-old son of a federal judge on Sunday at the family's New Jersey home and the FBI said it has taken the lead in the investigation, reports said.

The shooting occurred at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas, a source told the Associated Press. The AP report, citing the state’s chief district judge, said the son, 20, was killed. There are several local reports that indicated that the two were injured. Fox News could not immediately confirm their condition.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting at the home of Judge Salas. We are working with our local and state partners,” Doreen Holder, the public information officer for the bureau’s Newark office, told Fox News.

Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was injured, the AP reported. Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn't injured, the report said.

The gunman posed as a delivery driver for FedEx, two sources told NJ.com. The report said that Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic female appointed to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and the Associated Press contributed to this report