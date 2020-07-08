Father of CHOP shooting victim describes 'very overwhelming' response to emotional 'Hannity' interview

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., whose 19-year-old son was shot and killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone last month, joined "Hannity" Wednesday to discuss what has happened since he appeared on the program last week to discuss his son's death.

"A lot of things has happened just because of your show. I believe that," Anderson told host Sean Hannity. "I want to just say, first of all, I want to give my heart out to everyone. Because of your show, people have been reaching out to me... [from] around the world. I've got cards from around the world, people I don't even know, just reaching out to me saying 'You're a great dad' and just different things. 'I wish I had a dad like you,' things like this. You know, it has been very overwhelming."

FATHER OF CHOP SHOOTING VICTIM SPEAKS OUT IN EMOTIONAL 'HANNITY' INTERVIEW

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., was killed early on the morning of June 20, when shots rang out near Cal Anderson Park on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street inside the protest zone. A 33-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

On July 1, the elder Anderson told Hannity in an emotional interview that neither local police nor Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had reached out to him about his son's death.

"They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don't know nothing," he said at the time. "Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something."

The following day, Anderson received a condolence call from President Trump.

Anderson, who told Hannity he wasn't into politics, described the call as "basic" and admitted he was unsure if the "conversation was just conversation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andre Taylor, the executive director of Not This Time who joined Anderson for the interview, interjected and said the call meant a lot to the grieving father.

"The president was extremely gracious," Taylor said. "He called at a perfect time during the funeral services. It just lifted Horace up,"

Anderson agreed, saying, "I don't want to belittle the power of the presidency or the seat of the presidency. It was very, very special for him [to call]."